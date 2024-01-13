Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Abducts Newborn From Hospital, Returns Him Later



In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman reportedly kidnapped a newborn boy from Kandivli Shatabdi Hospital, capitalizing on the exhausted mother's momentary absence. The accused later abandoned the less-than-a-month-old baby at a Goregaon police station, claiming to have found him abandoned on a street.

The apprehended abductor cited emotional distress and societal taunts related to her inability to conceive as the motivating factors behind the kidnapping. The baby's parents, Rinky and Anil Jaiswal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Virar, were targeted by the woman, who had faced challenges in her own attempt to conceive over three years of marriage.

Observing Rinky Anil Jaiswal (26) with her 20-day-old baby at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, the accused engaged in casual conversation, exploiting an opportunity when Rinky was briefly alone. Posing as a sympathetic acquaintance, the kidnapper suggested Rinky go for refreshments and offered to hold the baby. Seizing the chance during Rinky's absence, the woman absconded with the child.

Following the abduction, Rinky filed a case at Kandivali police station. The accused was subsequently arrested, and during the handover of the child to the police, she claimed to have found the baby abandoned on the street. The investigation is ongoing, shedding light on the emotional toll and societal pressure leading to such distressing incidents.