Mumbai: 24-Year-old woman sexually harassed on moving local train

Police reported on Thursday that a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed on a local train by an unidentified male.The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road railway stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23, said a police official.

The woman approached Railway Police with a complaint on Wednesday, five days later, he said. A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 -A (sexual harassment) at the Mumbai Central Railway Police Station.

At the Charni Road station, the woman boarded the train headed towards Churchgate. According to her complaint, the man made inappropriate gestures and profane comments towards her as the train reached Grant Road station before stepping off.