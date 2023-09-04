Mumbai: 26-year-old Naval sailor goes missing after discharge from hospital

A 26-year-old Naval sailor who went missing after being discharged after being released from a local hospital last month has been sought out by Mumbai Police.

The family members of Daneshwar Sahoo, hailing from Chhattisgarh and posted as sailor at the Indian Navy's shore establishment in south Mumbai, reported to the Colaba police here on August 28 that he had gone missing, official said.

He had been experiencing health issues for some time, for which he began receiving care at the INHS Asvini hospital in the Colaba neighbourhood on July 19 and was released on August 21, according to an official. On August 23, when he was supposed to report for duty, his father received a call from the Navy informing him that his son did not resume work.

On August 28, his family members approached the Colaba police and lodged a missing complaint, the official said, adding that search was on for the sailor.

