Mumbai: 3 arrested for beating youth to death

Police on Sunday arrested three accused for allegedly beating a 28-year-old youth which led to his death in Mumbai.

According to Shahunagar Police of Mumbai, the deceased has been identified as Ronit Prabhakar Bhalerao, who was going with his friend to Matunga labor camp on Sunday evening, where he had an argument with one of the accused for allegedly staring at him.

"The three accused then started thrashing Ronit with belts and kicked and punched, and then slammed him on the ground twice," stated the police.

"Rohit sustained many injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead," stated further.

All the three accused have been arrested and a case under sections 302, 324, 326, 504, 506 and 34 of IPC has been registered.

( With inputs from ANI )

