Mumbai: 30 held during a raid on bar at Tardeo

At least 30 persons were apprehended by police during a raid on a bar at Tardeo in central Mumbai where obscene dances were allegedly being performed, an official said.

Officials of the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch raided the bar on Thursday night following a tip-off, he said.

Police detained 30 persons including the bar's manager, cashier, a barman and 12 waiters besides some customers. Further probe is on.