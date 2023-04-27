Mumbai: 30-year-old woman cop found dead at her residence

A 30-year-old woman police sub-inspector, facing disciplinary action for long absence from work, has been found dead at her residence in Kurla suburb of Mumbai, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Sheetal Yedke, was posted at the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East), the official said on Wednesday.

The sub-inspector's death came to light when neighbours informed the police about foul smell emanating from her flat for the last couple of days. Police officials broke open the flat and found Yedke lying dead on Wednesday, he said.

The body, which had started decomposing, was sent for a post-mortem examination at a civic-run hospital, the official said. The cause of the death was not yet known, he said, adding the police have registered an accidental death report.

Yedke was staying alone in a flat in Kamgar Nagar, he said, adding a probe was underway into her death. She was off duty for more than a year, due to which disciplinary action was taken against her, as per the official.