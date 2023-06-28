Mumbai: 38-year-old man dies after tree falls amid heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and a man died after a tree fell in suburban Malad, officials said. In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places.

There was no report of any major water-logging in low-lying areas, according to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Suburban trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes were running normally, though they were delayed by a few minutes, as per railway officials.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said. He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

IMD Mumbai issued a nowcast warning at 9.30 am on Wednesday, saying moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts.