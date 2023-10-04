Mumbai: 4 injured after senior citizen rams car into CSMT train station

Late on Tuesday evening, a speeding car driven by a senior citizen collided with a group of four teenagers outside Mumbai CSMT train station. This unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to all four teenagers, with three of them sustaining serious injuries, according to a police official.

The seriously injured teenagers were admitted in the ICU of a government-run hospital in south Mumbai, he said. According to the Azad Maidan police station official, the accident took place at around 19.30 hours when car driver Dilip Chatwani (78) lost control over the wheels and rammed the vehicle into the four youngsters, aged between 17 and 18 years, after hitting a school bus.

When the incident occurred, Chatwani was travelling from south Mumbai to his home in Mahim, and the youth were heading in that direction. Three of the youths, all residents of Sewri, were badly injured and recuperating in the ICU, while the fourth one was stated to be out of danger, said the official.

The elderly car driver, who escaped unhurt in the crash, was detained and his vehicle seized, he said, adding further investigation was underway.