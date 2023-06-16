Mumbai: 45-year old man held for international call routing fraud

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly routing incoming international calls illegally using the connection of a prominent telecom firm, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said.

The action was taken on the complaint of the Department of Telecommunication, whose officials said this "grey market operation" was on for the last six months, he said.

On Wednesday, Crime Branch Unit VII raided an office in Bhandup and nabbed a man who was routing international incoming calls using the line of a prominent teleservices company, he said.

On the complaint of the nodal officer of the teleservices firm, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Indian Telegraph Act for cheating, theft and other offences, he said.