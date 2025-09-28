Mumbai: 46-Year Old Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Garba During Navratri Celebration In Vasai

A 46-year-old woman, identified as Falguni Rajesh Shah, died of a suspected heart attack while playing garba on Wednesday night in Vasai West.

The incident took place around 11 pm at Om Nagar Vigneshwar Mandal, where Navratri celebrations were underway. Falguni, a resident of Om Nagar area in Vasai West, had joined the festivities when she suddenly felt uneasy and collapsed after performing garba.

Organizers immediately rushed her to Logam Hospital, where doctors advised shifting her to another facility for further treatment. However, despite medical efforts, she passed away during treatment. Police at Manikpur station have registered a case of accidental death, with preliminary reports indicating a heart attack as the cause. Similar cases, including the deaths of people in their 20s, have been reported in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Rajkot as well.

Garba nights are among the most vibrant celebrations of Navratri, filled with music, energy, and hours of nonstop dancing. But in recent years, cases of sudden heart attacks during these festivities have raised serious concerns. Prolonged high-intensity exertion, dehydration, and pre-existing heart conditions often create a dangerous mix, especially in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Many participants are unaware of underlying cardiac risks and ignore early warning signs amidst the festive excitement.