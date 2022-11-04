Mumbai: 6 local train cancelled, several delayed due to technical issue in Western line

Mumbai local train services on Friday were disrupted due to a technical glitch. Western Railway informed that all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. As many, a six locals trains got cancelled today and at least 70 were delayed. "Six long-distance trains were also delayed by approximately 30 minutes," Western Railways informed.

Yesterday, Central Railway's officials said that Mumbai suburban network has not got back pre-Covid ridership levels as yet, with work-from-home (WFH) being a possible cause. Rajnish Kumar Goyal, divisional railway manager of CR's Mumbai division said the number of commuters using the network was less by 7-8 lakh per day. "Presently, we are ferrying 37 lakh suburban commuters, while this figure was 45 lakh before the pandemic (that started in March 2020)," he said. Central Railway operates 1810 services per day on its Main line (CSMT to Kasara / Khopoli), Harbour line (CSMT-Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/ Seawood line