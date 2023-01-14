Mumbai: 64-year old man held for attacking live-in partner with acid

A 62-year-old man was arrested by L T Marg police on Friday for reportedly throwing acid on his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend at a chawl near Kalbadevi in Mumbai. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is beaing treated and doctors have said she has suffered 52% burns.

Pujari, a resident of Bhuleshwar, was holed up near his girlfriend’s house and when she opened the door early in the morning on Friday and came out to fetch water, he threw acid, brought in a bottle, on her, said police.

They used to stay together in her chawl room. Her husband had left her long ago and the man’s wife had left him. He has a daughter and a son from earlier marriage, while the woman has two sons from her earlier marriage,” said a police officer from L T Marg police station.

According to authorities, the pair, who had been living together for 25 years, used to fight frequently over Pujari's suspected drinking problem.