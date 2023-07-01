Mumbai: 66-year-old man dies after falling from BEST bus seat

A 66-year-old man died after falling from his seat in a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai, an official said. The route number 115 bus was on its way from CSMT to NCPA in south Mumbai when the incident took place near Nariman Point at around 5:15pm, he said.

Passenger Pandurang Laxman Ratate suffered an injury to his chin and lost consciousness. He was rushed to nearby GT Hospital in an ambulance by BEST staff. He died at 6:30pm while undergoing treatment, the official said.

Last week, A 79-year-old man died of chest pain while travelling on a BEST bus in Mumbai. The bus driver and passengers rushed him to hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. He was on the bus route from Worli depot to Colaba. At around noon, Mahesh Anarkat, experienced severe chest pain when the bus reached Nagpada bus stop.