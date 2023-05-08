Mumbai: 85-year-old man strangled to death by caretaker in Santacruz

An 85-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his caretaker at his house in suburban Santacruz, police said. The victim Muralidhar Purushottam Naik lived with his wife and newly-employed caretaker Krishna Manbahadur Periyar in Santacruz (west) locality in Mumbai, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet and strangled him in the morning while the latter's wife was in another room in the house, he said. The accused, who was employed to take care of the elderly man just eight days ago, fled after committing the crime, the official said.

The police are yet to ascertain if any valuables are missing from the house, he said, adding that the motive behind the killing is unclear. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and CCTV footages from cameras in and around the building will be examined, the official said.