Mumbai: 89-year-old man kills ailing wife and mentally challenged daughter

A very shocking incident has taken place in Mumbai. An 89-year-old man murdered his wife and daughter in Andheri, a western suburb in Mumbai. Preliminary information has come to light that the old woman's daughter is mentally unwell. Tired of their illness, the old man killed them both while they were sleeping at night. After that, he sat next to their bodies all night. According to a Meghwadi police station official, a man named Purushottam Singh Andhok killed his wife Kamaljit Singh, 81, and their 55-year-old daughter on Sunday night. Purushottam Singh resides in Sher-e-Punjab colony. After killing the two, he locked the flat from inside. He spent the whole night with the bodies of the two. He called his eldest daughter in the morning and told her what had happened.

The eldest daughter arrived home in the morning. However, Gandhok refused to open the door. He told her to call the police first. In a room in the flat, the body of Gandhok's wife and a mentally ill girl was covered in blood. The wife and daughter had been suffering from various ailments for many years. He was not looking after them. Therefore, the accused told the police that he had killed her. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.