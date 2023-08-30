Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray targets Eknath Shinde, BMC over civic hospitals running out of basic medicines

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged civic hospitals in Mumbai are in a shambles and running out of basic medicines as he targeted the city municipal corporation and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He also said the hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are totally helpless in serving citizens as never before due to the absolute lack of support from the BMC administration and the Central Purchase Department.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Thackeray said he was tweeting about the plight of hospitals since the MC (municipal corporation) only responds when in the public domain. It is infuriating to see the way this illegal Mindhe-BJP regime-looters of Mumbai, are running the civic services in Mumbai, he alleged while targeting the chief minister.

BMC administration directly run from the Contractor Mantri (CM) office for a year, has only been seen serving builders- contractors, but not people, Thackeray alleged. Shiv Sena (undivided) headed by Aaditya’s father Uddhav Thackeray, before the party split last year, had controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 years from 1997 to 2022.

Currently, the BMC’s affairs are managed by the administrator who was appointed last March after the term of the civic body expired but elections are yet to be held. Aaditya Thackeray also claimed doctors and staff at Sion Hospital are working tirelessly to support the services, but the hospital is running out of basic medicines, medical gloves, and X-ray film stock.

It is bizarre for the BMC administration and CPD to expect the BMC hospitals to carry out the work meant for the CPD- a department that has forgotten its job under the new Mindhe- BJP regime, he added.