Mumbai: Action to be taken if advertisement conceal reflective tapes of BEST buses

Action will be taken in connection with reflective tapes getting concealed under wraparound advertisements on buses of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, a senior transport official said.

It is mandatory for commercial vehicles to have such reflective tapes and action will be taken against violations, JB Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner, said.

Instructions will be given to regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to take action against buses violating the reflective tape rule, he added.

Road safety experts claim concealment of reflective tapes could result in accidents due to visibility issues caused to other motorists.

A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore.