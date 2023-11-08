Mumbai: Actor's ex-driver arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to celebrities

Mumbai police's anti-narcotic cell (ANC) has apprehended Vidhyasingh Gandhi, a former driver for a yesteryear actor, for his alleged involvement in supplying "high-quality" hydro ganja to celebrities in the western suburbs of the city. Hydro ganja, a form of cannabis grown indoors, has been at the centre of this investigation.

According to TOI, Gandhi, a resident of Palghar, was taken into custody by ANC's Bandra unit after his name emerged during their ongoing probe. The arrest follows an operation conducted by ANC last month near Juhu Church, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals in possession of 1,700 grams of charas and 950 grams of hydro ganja, valued at Rs 1.2 crore, in accordance with the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the ganja seized from the earlier suspects had allegedly been supplied by Vidhyasingh Gandhi. He disclosed his background, stating that he originally hails from Bihar and arrived in Mumbai in 1981. For around 14 years, he worked as a driver for an actor before moving to another actor. Subsequently, he changed his profession and joined a music company. It was during this phase that he established connections with an individual from Himachal Pradesh, from whom he began purchasing drugs.