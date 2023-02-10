Mumbai: Ahead of PM Modi visit, 1,700 police personnel to be on patrolling duty

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi visit, Mumbai police have made several preparations. Around 1,700 police personnel will be on patrolling duty. There are nearly 280 officers and about 1400 policemen.

As many as 50 officers and 300 constables from Mumbai Crime Branch will also be on patrol. Additionally, cops attached to EOW (Economic Offence Wing) have also been called for security, Times Now reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai. The new semi-high speed trains will run on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes.These will be 9th and 10th Vande Bharat trains which will be put to the service before passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai to Solapur is going to be the nation’s ninth blue and white colour train. The train will improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.