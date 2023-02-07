Mumbai: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, man creates convincing presentation for his dating apps

Nairit Gala, a 22-year-old man from Mumbai, shared a few pictures that as a whole form made a convincing presentation complete with bullet points for his dating app profile of the slides on Twitter.

The presentation titled, "Why You Should Go On A Date With Me," talks about his hobbies that do not involve football or F1 but squash, his ability to take Instagrammable photographs, his capacity to make songs, his love for dogs and travel.

While replying to his own tweet, he also added that he got this idea from another Twitter user. Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral, with more than 5 lakh views, 3155 likes and close to 520 tweets so far. While some were impressed with his efforts, others didn't find it special.