Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 3 Family Members Killed as Car Crushed Between Trucks

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 31, 2025): Three members of a family were killed after a dust storm car was hit by a truck from behind and got crushed between two trucks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Mendhvan Ghat. The deceased were identified as Gloria Wells, 73, Clayton Wells, 43, and Fabiola Wells, 45. They died on the spot.

Two other passengers from another vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred on a stretch of the highway where construction work worth Rs 650 crore is underway. Locals have raised complaints about the poor quality of work and several irregularities. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken against the contractor responsible for the road construction.

Due to the substandard work, multiple accidents have occurred on this route in recent times, resulting in the loss of several innocent lives.