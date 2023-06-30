Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway: Traffic standstill as rainwater submerges road

Widespread rainfall persists across the nation, including the state, causing disruptions in transportation. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is experiencing a significant impact from the heavy downpours. Waterlogging has resulted in a complete halt of traffic on this crucial route, which serves as a vital artery for both passenger and heavy vehicle transportation. The heavy rains have caused congestion and blockages at various points along the highway, with several sections being submerged in floodwaters.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is currently experiencing knee-deep water accumulation, leading to a complete standstill of traffic between Mumbai and Gujarat in both directions. Specifically, at Sasunavghar in Vasai, the road has been severely affected by waterlogging. Adjacent to the road is a mountain and the water from it is flowing downhill onto the road. Unfortunately, this water is not being effectively drained towards the sea as intended.