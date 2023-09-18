Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic hit as Narmada river crosses danger mark in Gujarat

Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route resumed slowly around Monday noon nearly 12 hours after it was halted when the Narmada river was flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat, Western Railway said.

Providing an update on the situation, Sumit Thakur, the Chief PRO of Western Railway, informed PTI that train operations on the route, starting from bridge no 502, began to gradually resume around 11:30 am on Monday as the water level of the Narmada River had receded below the danger mark. Train operations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, specifically between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations within the Vadodara division, came to a halt when the Narmada River's water level rose above the danger mark at brigade no. 502 at approximately 11:50 pm on Sunday.

The railway traffic over the Narmada River bridge has resumed and trains are being operated slowly with caution, Thakur said. He said WR has already set up helpline numbers and passengers are being updated about the status of trains through a public announcement system as well. Since Sunday late at night, all the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river were held up due to the flood. Thakur had said arrangements were being made to provide refreshments, tea, and water to the stranded passengers. At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, a Western Railway release said.