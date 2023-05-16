Mumbai: Air hostess dies after high speed car crashes into BMC truck

A 29-year old air hostess from Delhi was killed near Mumbai’s Juhu after the car she was travelling in crashed into a stationary BMC dumper at 3.35am last week.

The incident happened on Thursday early morning in the Juhu area when the deceased victim, the accused driver and two more people – all friends were returning home from a party in Saki Naka.

According to Juhu police, the deceased victim was named Pallavi Bhattacharya, a resident of Delhi, originally hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal. She worked as an air hostess, but she recently changed her job to another airline company.

Pallavi Bhattacharya, had come to Mumbai to get a tattoo on her hand removed, which she had been asked to do before joining another airline. Prima facie the car was at 120kmph as seen in its speedometer, police said. It was being driven by Adhvayru Bhandekar (27) who works in merchant navy. Pallavi was seated next to him while two other friends were in the backseat, TOI reported.