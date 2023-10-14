Mumbai airport customs destroys 3700 kgs of seized and confiscated cigarettes

Mumbai airport customs are actively pursuing a special campaign to expedite the disposal of seized goods in order to reclaim valuable office space. On October 12, in line with this initiative, approximately 3700 kilograms of illegally imported cigarettes, tobacco, and e-cigarettes with a total value of Rs 2.80 crore were destroyed.

These illicit substances had been seized and confiscated from passengers at the Mumbai airport, all in violation of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003). The Mumbai airport customs officials have successfully seized and confiscated these items during the current financial year.

The disposal of these goods took place at the incinerator facility of Mumbai Waste Management Ltd in Taloja, authorized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The incineration method adhered to the Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016, ensuring safe and responsible handling of the contraband.