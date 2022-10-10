Mumbai Airport switches to green sources to renewable energy

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs.

CSMIA obtains around 5% of its entire 100% electrical needs from on-site solar generating and the other 95% from other environmentally friendly sources including hydro and wind energy.

CSMIA spokespersons said, is a part of the airport’s ambition to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2029, which will involve cutting emissions not just from energy consumption but also waste management, transportation and other sectors. This excludes emissions from aircrafts, however, which are significantly higher.

The spokesperson said that the airport is committed to continuous reduction in energy consumption and carbon footprint through various initiatives. Moreover CSMIA initially undertook the measure of installing a 1.06MW rooftop solar power plant, which the airport eventually strengthened to 4.66 MW.



