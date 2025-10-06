Mumbai Airport T1 to Be Demolished Once Navi Mumbai Airport Becomes Fully Operational

The Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 will be demolished after the second terminal (T2) of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opens for the public in 2029. This will be done to ensure a phased transition of flights between two hubs. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will begin its commercial operations by mid-December. Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa are the airlines that will begin flight operations from day 1, after the airport is inaugurated. The airlines are still considering which flights should be moved and which new routes should be launched. The international flights are expected to begin operations in different phases once night operations are permitted.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated on October 8. The NMIA recently received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). After NMIA is inaugurated, it will be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This body will run security clearance checks before final approval of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) comes in.

The airport’s development has been executed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a joint venture where the Adani Group holds a 74% stake, and the remaining 26% is owned by CIDCO, Maharashtra’s state land development agency.

During the initial phase, air traffic operations will be limited to 8 am to 8 pm. The airport is set to handle international flights from the very first day of commercial operations.

The transition plan is designed to reduce congestion in India’s financial hub, with the demolition of Terminal 1 tied to the expansion of Navi Mumbai’s Terminal 2.