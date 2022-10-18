Mumbai airport to remain shut today from 11am-5pm

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, will be closed between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday due to annual repair and maintenance work on both its runways. Flights have been accordingly rescheduled, a statement from the airport read. The CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs for repair and maintenance work on both its runways. RWY 14/32 & 9/27,” the airport said in its passenger advisory on Monday. The advisory said that as part of the airport's post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks will be undertaken.

With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the advisory added. The CSMIA advisory further said that flights during this duration have been rescheduled in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders and looked forward to cooperation and support from the passengers. The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country for domestic as well as international flights