Mumbai: Alert BEST bus conductor prevents accident saves 37 passengers

A driver of a civic-run BEST bus in Mumbai fell unconscious while behind the wheel. Fortunately, a disaster was averted due to the quick thinking and actions of the bus conductor, who managed to apply the hand brake, safely bringing the vehicle, carrying 35 passengers, to a halt, stated a PTI report. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in the northern part of Mumbai, specifically in the Pushpa Park area. As the bus was in motion, the driver suddenly lost consciousness, leaving the vehicle without anyone in control.

According to a report, conductor Lahanu Gopal Nagre, displaying remarkable presence of mind and composure, promptly took action to prevent what could have been a disastrous accident. Nagre swiftly applied the hand brake, effectively bringing the bus to a controlled stop.Thanks to Nagre's alertness and quick response, the passengers on board, totalling 35 individuals, remained unharmed, and a potentially catastrophic incident was averted.An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking provided details of the incident, highlighting the critical role played by Conductor Nagre in ensuring the safety of the passengers. The official also confirmed that the condition of the unconscious driver is currently stable, the PTI report stated.