Mumbai: Amid rise in temperature city to witness unseasonal rain

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature recorded by the city this year and the highest temperature recorded across the country.

This follows the summer season's unusually early arrival in Mumbai, which began in mid-February this year.

According to Climate Trends, a climate and weather communications non-profit, the country will experience a second round of unseasonal rain beginning early this week.

Meteorologists told Climate Trends that the upcoming rain could last for a long time, affecting parts of central, east, and south India.

On Monday morning, the temperature recorded in Mumbai was 27.4°C, while the humidity was 51%.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 23°C, respectively today.