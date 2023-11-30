Mumbai AQI continues to remain in 'satisfactory' category

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has experienced a notable improvement in air quality for the third consecutive day. This positive development follows unanticipated rainfall over the weekend, contributing to clearer skies and a sunlit morning. The rainfall not only purified the atmosphere but also brought down temperatures, although certain areas continue to grapple with elevated pollution levels.

As of Thursday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai registered at 93, falling within the 'satisfactory' category according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, specific areas reported a 'moderate' AQI. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data recorded at 9 am, locations such as Borivali East (65), Byculla (88), Chakala Andheri East (80), Chembur (88), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (95), Colaba (81), Kandivali East (99), and Worli (72) maintained 'satisfactory' air quality.

Conversely, areas including Bandra Kurla Complex (153), Deonar (118), Kandivali West (136), Kurla (149), Malad West (133), Mazagaon (110), and Shivaji Nagar (139) reported a 'moderate' air quality.

The positive shift in air quality is attributed to the recent rainfall. However, this unexpected weather has adversely affected crops in various parts of Maharashtra. Early reports indicate that around 1.25 lakh hectares of crops have been impacted by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state. Jowar and cotton crops in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, as well as mangoes and grapes in the Konkan region and onions in northern Maharashtra, have borne the brunt of this untimely weather.

The Maharashtra government convened a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to explore potential relief measures for impacted farmers. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed district authorities to conduct surveys to assess the extent of crop damage.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts clear skies in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, with temperatures ranging between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Pune, the air quality also maintained a 'satisfactory' level with an overall AQI of 83.