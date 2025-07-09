Mumbai-Based Smuggler Arrested Near Malegaon With 40 kg Ganja; Two Associates Detained

During an anti-narcotics operation, police arrested Mumbai-based smuggler Sarika Naidu and two associates near Malegaon in Maharashtra. Police also seized 40 kg of ganja from their vehicle. The arrests were made late on the night of July 6 following a tip-off received by the Cantonment Police Station.

According to Police Constable Deepak Jadhav, officers received information around 10:30 PM that a consignment of ganja was being transported in a Maruti Suzuki SX4 car on the Shirpur-Nashik Highway. Acting swiftly, a police team set up an interception point and successfully stopped the suspect vehicle en route to Mumbai.

Upon searching the car, authorities discovered 40 kg of ganja concealed within. All three occupants, including the alleged main smuggler Sarika Naidu, were immediately detained and taken into custody. The accused were produced before a local court and have been remanded to police custody until July 10 for further investigation.