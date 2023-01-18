Mumbai: BEST introduces new bus routes boost connectivity on Metro lines 2A and 7

On January 19, two new metro lines will be inaugurated in the city: Metro Lines 2A (connecting DN Nagar in Andheri with Dahisar) and Line 7 (Gundavali to Andheri [east]). As a result, the BEST has introduced additional services in these areas starting January 20 to help with last-mile connectivity.

Metro 2A - The new route no. A-295 will connect Shanti Ashram and Charkop and will halt at Borivali Metro Station, Gorai Agiary, and then divert to Pahadi Metro Railway station road. The first bus will depart at 7 a.m., and the last bus will ply at 10.30 p.m.

Metro 7 - Bus No. A-283: This bus route will start from the Dindoshi bus station and go to Metro Line 7's Dindoshi, Kurar, and Akurli Metro stations to Damunagar. The bus will begin service at 6.30 a.m., and the last bus will ply at 10 p.m.

Metro 2A and 7 - The new route no. A-216 will run from N.L. Complex, Saraswati Complex, Metro-2A, and Metro-7 will run through Dahisar (East) Metrorail Station to Borivali Station (East) via Ovaripada, National Park Metrorail Station, of Metro-7. The first bus will run at 6.30 am, and the last bus will ply at 10.30 pm.

BEST has appealed to all the passengers of Metro lines 2A and 7 to take note and avail of the newly launched bus services to effectively reach the metro rail stations.