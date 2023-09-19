Mumbai: BEST to run 27 buses from September 19 To 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi

BEST will run 27 buses from 11 pm to 6 am from September 19 to 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The special buses will run from CSMT to Sion, Worli to Kalachowkie, Nagpada to Oshiwara, Sewree to Dindoshi, Pydhonie to Vikhroli, Nagpada to Shivaji Nagar, Museum to Deonar, Girgaon to Sandhurst Road station and Museum to Sewree.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made and more than 13,750 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai for security during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.The 10-day popular festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha begins today (September 19) and will continue till September 29.To ensure a smooth and fun-filled Ganpati festival celebrations in the city, more than 13,750 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai for security purposes, police said.