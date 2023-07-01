Mumbai: BJP cancels 'Aakrosh Andolan' in response to tragic Buldhana bus accident

BJP leader Ashish Shelar recently utilized the platform of Twitter to make an announcement. He declared that the planned 'Aakrosh Andolan' has been called off in light of the tragic Buldhana bus accident that occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives for approximately 26 individuals who were tragically burnt alive.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organized the Jan Aakrosh Aandolan as a response to the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, intending to hold the protest at two distinct venues. The rally was expected to involve the participation of the BJP's youth and women's wings, as well as other allied parties.

बुलढाण्यातील अत्यंत वेदना देणाऱ्या अपघाताच्या घटनेमुळे संपूर्ण

महाराष्ट्रावर शोककळा पसरली आहे.

दु:खाचा.डोंगर कोसळेल्या कुटुंबासोबत आमच्या ही सहवेदना!



स्वतः मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री मा. अमितभाई शाह यांनी सुध्दा शोकभावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

तर मा.… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 1, 2023

Ashish Shelar in his tweet wrote that the accident is "extremely painful" and has "spread a wave of sorrow" among the affected kin and entire Maharashtra. "The extremely painful accident in Buldhana has spread a wave of sorrow throughout Maharashtra. It is a shared pain that we, along with the grieving families, are experiencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amitabh Shah themselves have expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also present at the accident site," he wrote.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, we have decided not to conduct the 'Aakrosh Andolan' by both the BJP and the opposition alliance today. Today is a day of sorrow, and we have nothing to say today. However, we will continue to demand justice for the people of Mumbai who have been looted," he further added.