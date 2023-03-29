Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar demands SIT probe into BMC corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The report submitted by the CAG into the works executed by BMC, revealed many shocking facts and exposed corruption to the tune of Rs 8,485 crore. And hence, it is important to disclose who the mastermind behind this is. All these works must be thoroughly investigated under criminal sections through the SIT, Ashish Shelar said.

According to a report of FPJ, There have been instances where tenders have been awarded to four companies but actually it is only one. In some other cases, tenders have been awarded to those who were not even qualified. Why were these contractors favoured?” he asked, adding that the CAG report exposed “lack of transparency, negligence, sloppy planning and misappropriation of funds.

The report by CAG reveals that there has been a scam of Rs 12,000 crore in 76 works of 9 departments of the BMC. This shows the kind of misappropriation of funds rampantly happening in the BMC, all of which was under the watch of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray