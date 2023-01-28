Mumbai: BJP workers protests outside TISS against students’ plan to screen BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’

BJP workers protested outside the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) campus in Mumbai on Saturday evening over students' plan to screen the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question.'

Earlier, the TISS administration issued a second advisory Saturday afternoon, warning students of action if they engage in activities related to the screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

However, the students have decided to go ahead with their plan, and the screening will most likely take place today evening inside the new campus. The administration has asked its security to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mumbai President Ashish Shelar has urged the Maharashtra government to take police action against TISS students, who are allegedly planning to show the BBC documentary on the campus.

BBC च्या बोगस डॉक्युमेंट्रीचा शो करुन मुंबई आणि महाराष्ट्रातील कायदा सुव्यवस्था Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) बिघडू पाहतेय. पोलीसांनी तातडीने त्यावर बंदी घालावी अन्यथा आम्ही घ्यायची ती भूमिका घेऊ!

TISS ने हे असले धंदे बंद करावेत!! — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 28, 2023

Last week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’