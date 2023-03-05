Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from 9-11 March

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2023 09:52 AM

ir="ltr">The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that several wards in the city will face a 10 percent water cut from 9-10 March due to pipeline repair work. The 10 percent water cut will affect 11 wards in the city. The timing for these cuts will be scheduled between from 10am on March 9 to 10am on March 11. As per Hindustan Times report, a 2,345 mm diameter pipe faced leakage after construction work of a flyover in Thane West.

The civic body will be taking up the repairs works and has advised its citizens to store water in advance and use it wisely.BMC will also carry out water cut in some areas on Khairani Road in 'L' section 'every Saturday'. Posting the news on twitter, it said that the water supply will be shut off for the next 10 Saturday starting from 4 March. The other dates as specified by the BMC are 11 March, 18 March, 25 March, 1 April, 8 April, 15 April, 22 April, 29 April and 6 May.In a tweet, it wrote, "In some areas on Khairani Road in 'L' section 'every Saturday', water supply will be shut off for the next 10 Saturdays. It took 10 days to enable the aqueduct; But to avoid inconvenience to the citizens, the work will be done on 10 Saturdays in a phased manner."