Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from 9-11 March
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2023 09:52 AM 2023-03-05T09:52:29+5:30 2023-03-05T09:53:44+5:30
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that several wards in the city will face a 10 percent water ...
The civic body will be taking up the repairs works and has advised its citizens to store water in advance and use it wisely.BMC will also carry out water cut in some areas on Khairani Road in 'L' section 'every Saturday'. Posting the news on twitter, it said that the water supply will be shut off for the next 10 Saturday starting from 4 March. The other dates as specified by the BMC are 11 March, 18 March, 25 March, 1 April, 8 April, 15 April, 22 April, 29 April and 6 May.In a tweet, it wrote, "In some areas on Khairani Road in 'L' section 'every Saturday', water supply will be shut off for the next 10 Saturdays. It took 10 days to enable the aqueduct; But to avoid inconvenience to the citizens, the work will be done on 10 Saturdays in a phased manner."