Mumbai: BMC announces water cut in certain areas of Mumbai on 8 and 9 Feb

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the water supply will be cut in certain areas of Mumbai on February 8 and 9. The water cut will last from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. The water cut will impact the M ward (East and West) due to maintenance work, namely the replacement of the Trombay High-Level Reservoir's inlet valve.

The Trombay plant supplies water to the major parts of the metropolis. Owing to the repairing work at the plant, the water supply at Chembur, Deonar, Mankhurd, and surrounding areas will be suspended for 24 hours. Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to use water judiciously and avoid waste. Residents are also requested to store water the previous day before the water cut.