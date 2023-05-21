Mumbai: BMC bans digging on roads for 4 months

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in order to avoid road accidents during the monsoon season, has banned digging of roads for four months. Even in case of emergency, if digging is to be done on a road, the permission of the municipality has to be taken for it. The ban on digging is going to be till this year September. Commissioner Chahal has given instructions to all agencies not to allow any digging on the roads in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Even in case of emergency, if digging is to be done on a road, the permission of the municipality has to be taken for it. The ban on digging is going to be till this year September. Commissioner Chahal has given instructions to all agencies not to allow any digging on the roads in Mumbai city and suburbs. If the road has been dug up during the rainy season and there is water in it, it is not immediately noticeable to drivers or pedestrians. There is a possibility of accidents. Municipal commissioner has decided to ban this road digging only to prevent such accidents. Interestingly, more than 5000 works are going on in Mumbai through various authorities. These works worth INR 6 thousand crores are in progress.