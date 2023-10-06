Mumbai: BMC demolishes 39 structures on SV Road to ease traffic congestion

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), initiated a significant demolition effort on Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road to alleviate traffic congestion. The P-North ward of BMC has successfully cleared four bottlenecks between Goregaon to Kandivali, demolishing 39 structures at key junctions including Chincholi Phatak, Dargah, and Underai junction at Malad.

This strategic demolition drive aims to widen the road to 90 feet, effectively enhancing the traffic flow along this stretch. A team comprising seven engineers from the P-North ward, accompanied by 10 workers and 2 JCB machines, worked tirelessly to dismantle structures obstructing road expansion at Chincholi Phatak and Underai roads. The remaining 76 structures are slated for demolition soon, as confirmed by a civic official from P-North ward.

Notably, this effort follows BMC's recent project to widen Anand Road adjacent to Malad (West) railway station, which involved demolishing sections of the iconic M.M. Mithaiwala sweet shop and other renowned snack spots in April. The civic body plans to convert single roads into dual carriageways to offer pedestrians and traffic more space, further easing congestion.

Earlier, BMC made headlines for demolishing the century-old Jugal Kishore building on S V Road, constructed in 1923, which had been causing vehicular chaos at the traffic intersection.