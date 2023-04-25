Mumbai: BMC demolishes 87 structures for JVLR widening

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished 87 structures along a 300-metre stretch, from the Oberoi International school up to Durga Nagar near Mahakali Caves to widen the road of Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

It was carried out by a group of 14 K East ward officers, five excavators, fifty employees, and police officers from MIDC police on April 18.

Widening this road will ease commuter woes and cut down travel time to Powai by 20 to 25 minutes from the current one hour. This will also help in removing traffic congestion and major bottlenecks on the JVLR junction at Durga Nagar, Hindustan Times reported. The project-affected people have been sent to a plot near Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital, belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

A civic official from K east ward said, The JVLR will be widened from 100 feet to 150 feet. Around 300 metres stretch at Durga Nagar was heavily encroached by 87 hutments since 2008 and causing traffic congestion. There was a bottleneck causing a traffic jam at Durga Nagar and the stretch was from Oberoi International school near Vijay Salaskar garden. Traffic going towards Powai will now be smoother.