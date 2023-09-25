Mumbai: BMC installs sanitary napkin vending machines in public toilets

In a bid to improve women's health, BMC has installed 200 sanitary napkin vending and incinerator machines in various public toilets throughout Mumbai. These combo machines are being strategically placed in ladies' toilets near slum areas to address the needs of economically disadvantaged women and girls. This initiative spans across 13 administrative wards of Mumbai.

The move to enhance the cleanliness of public toilets in slum areas was prompted by the directive from CM Eknath Shinde, who urged the BMC administration to pay special attention to this matter. Subsequently, the BMC administrator issued instructions to subordinate officers to ensure compliance.The installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in Mumbai's public toilets has long been a demand from various NGOs, social workers, and public representatives, all recognizing the positive impact it can have on women's health. In response, BMC has taken proactive measures to fulfill this need.BMC officials highlight the eco-friendly nature of these machines, emphasizing that they do not contribute to pollution during the disposal process. These machines are designed with two sections: one for incinerating napkins and the other for treating the resulting smoke at a scorching temperature of 950 degrees Celsius.