Mumbai: BMC removes 9,000 illegal banners in city

Following directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has pulled down 9,807 unauthorised banners and posters in a drive conducted from September 1 to 21.Of these, 4,919 were religious banners, 3,566 were political ones, and 608 were of commercial nature. Maximum defacement was found in Andheri East (K East ward) with 909 posters followed by 807 in Kurla (L ward) and 790 in Bandra East (H East ward), civic officials said. Only 33 banners, the lowest, were found in Dadar and Mahim (G North ward).

The exercise, however, put officials from BMC’s licence and removal of encroachment department in a tight spot as they feared assault by political workers.After removing the banners, the civic body takes their pictures and complains against the person whose name is on it, under the Defacement Act. Also, a case is filed against illegal commercial hoarding in the Metropolitan Magistrate's court which can levy a fine of Rs5,000.The police complaints are filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which states that a person can be fined Rs2,000 or face three-month imprisonment, or both. An offender can also be penalised under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and fined between Rs1,000-5,000 for installing illegal hoardings or posters. The civic body annually removes around 15,000 to 20,000 such hoardings and banners. Of these, 45% are either for festivities or to convey birthday wishes to a political leader. The number of illegal hoardings increases during the festive season.