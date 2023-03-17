Mumbai: BMC run parks and grounds to remain open for more hours

The BMC has decided to extend the timings for public parks and gardens to 14 hours on weekdays and 17 hours on weekends. Till now, Mumbaikars could access public parks for 12 hours on all days-6am-noon and 3pm-9pm. But now they can visit these green open spaces between 5am-1pm and 3pm-10pm on weekdays and 5am-10pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

There are over 1,000 parks, playgrounds and recreational grounds in the city's 24 wards. "Considering the rise in the number of people coming to parks and grounds, especially after the pandemic, it has been decided to keep them open for longer hours," said Jitendra Pardeshi, BMC's superintendent of gardens. The BMC will place boards displaying the changed timings at these open spaces.

The BMC further said, To ensure proper use of playgrounds and recreation grounds and to make use of the said parks, grounds, recreation grounds by more and more citizens, the hours of parks and grounds have been increased. At present, the parks and grounds of the BMC remain open for citizens from 6 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm. However, considering the number of young and old people coming to parks and grounds, especially after the period of Covid pandemic, considering the increased number of health conscious citizens, the parks and grounds should be open for use by citizens for the maximum time of the day.There are a total of 229 parks, 432 recreation grounds, 318 playgrounds, 26 parks in the Brihanmumbai metropolis. By extending the timings of all these places, all Mumbaikars will benefit greatly, said Parks Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, the BMC said. While many activists have hailed BMC's decision to extend the timings of public parks and gardens, a few are of the opinion that they should not be kept closed in the afternoon.