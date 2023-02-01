Mumbai: BMC spent 37% Of Its Capital Budget spent till December last year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spent only 37% of the current fiscal year's capital budget until December of the previous year. According to reports.

This development came at a time when BMC’s budget for 2023-24 is scheduled to take place on February 2.

This fiscal's capital expenditure budget was estimated at INR 22,646.73 crores, of which the BMC spent only INR 8,398.35 crores.

According to a budget official, the upcoming budget will likely prioritise infrastructure, health, girls' education, and other women-centric development initiatives.

Elucidating about the spending of 2022–23’s budget, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that it is usual for a significant portion, say 60–70 per cent, to be spent in January, February, and March. It is normal for figures through December to show low expenditure. BMC has done a lot of work this year, and budget implementation will be high.

The BMC issued work orders for cement concretisation of roads in January, with a total project cost of about INR 6,000 crore.

The municipal commissioner usually presents the budget to the mayor and the chairman of the standing committee. However, because there is no standing committee in BMC this year (only the second time in BMC's history for the budget), civic body commissioner IS Chahal, its state-appointed administrator since March last year, will present and approve the budget.