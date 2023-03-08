Mumbai: BMC to cut 10 per cent water supply for two days due to pipeline repair work, check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city will face a 10 per cent water cut.

As per the civic body, the water will be for two days, from 10 a.m. on March 9 to 10 a.m. on March 11. Citizens will face water cuts due to the ongoing pipeline repair work.

As per the notice issued by the BMC, the M East and M West wards will face a 10 per cent water cut in the eastern suburbs, reports the Hindustan Times. Other places in the eastern suburbs that will face water cuts include T Ward, Mulund East and West areas, S Ward, Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli East areas.

The civic body said that N ward in Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas and L ward in Kurla East area will also face water shortages from March 9 to 11. Citizens must note that besides the eastern suburbs, certain wards in the Island city will also face water cuts. Water supply will take a hit in B, E, F south and F North areas as well.

On the other hand, the Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A Ward will also face water cuts. The BMC has undertaken pipeline repair work after a 2,345-mm-diameter pipe faced leakage after the construction work of a flyover in Thane West damaged the pipeline.

While the civic body will finish repair works, citizens are advised to conserve water and use it wisely.