Mumbai: BMC to illuminate skywalks across the city at a cost of Rs79.68 crore

As part of its Mumbai beautification programme, the BMC will illuminate all of the city's skywalks at a cost of Rs79.68 crore. Skywalks can be found in Borivali, Andheri, Goregaon, Santacruz (East), Santacruz (West), Vile Parle, Ghatkopar (East), Ghatkopar (West), Bhandup, Sion, Cotton Green, Nana Chowk, and Wadala. The BMC has classified these as A, B, C, and D.

Electrocul Engineering was awarded the 'A' category bid and would illuminate skywalks in Borivali and Andheri for Rs 20.52 crore (including tax). In addition, the company got the 'D' category bid and would illuminate skywalks at Cotton Green, Nana Chowk, and Wadala for Rs 17.14 crore (including tax).

ASC Power Pvt. Ltd. won the bids for the 'B' and 'C' categories. Skywalks in Goregaon, Santacruz, and Vile Parle will be illuminated for Rs 18.05 crore (including tax), while those in Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Sion will be illuminated for Rs 18.52 crore (including tax).

These companies must complete the lighting work within the following two months and will be responsible for maintenance for the next three years. LED strip lights, baton tubes, and floodlights will be used for illumination.

The BMC has imposed some tough requirements on the contractors, including a Rs 10,000 per week fine for faulty or non-functioning lighting.

The Mumbai beautification programme was undertaken by the BMC at a cost of Rs 1,705 crore. Roads, walkways, and flyovers will be fixed as part of the programme, while skywalks, chowks (junctions), traffic islands, and beaches will be cleaned, beautified, and illuminated.