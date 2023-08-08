Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 percent water cut in city from August 9

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to lift the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs, and parts of the surrounding Thane district, as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs.

According to a statement issued by the civic body, due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month, there was more than 80% water stock in the reservoirs delivering water to the city. The civic body enforced a 10% water curtailment beginning July 1 due to low reservoir water levels caused by insufficient rainfall in lake catchment areas.

The reservoirs now have 80 per cent useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut from August 9, the statement said. However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.