Mumbai: Borivali Station to Connect With Harbour Line; Western Railway Initiates Tender for Extension from Goregaon

Borivali station, the largest junction on the Western Railway line, will now be connected by the Harbour Railway. The Western Railway has decided to start the tender for the extension of the harbour rail service from Goregaon to Borivali in May. North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty has been pursuing the issue of connecting stations from Goregaon to Borivali with harbour rail since 2019.

He also informed me about the work of the 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Virar. Shetty had written to the Western Railway General Manager from time to time seeking information. He had demanded that both these works be done on a war footing and that relief should be given to railway passengers for the common man.

Malad station will be elevated on the route from Goregaon to Borivali station. This will bring great relief to the passengers. Shetty had written a letter to Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra, informing him about both works. Development of Kandivali railway station is being undertaken by Mumbai Railway Development Corp. Ltd. (MVR C) is doing it. Borivali station will be developed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and the selection process for a consultant is yet to take place. Also, the Goregaon to Borivali harbour railway extension, geotech survey, drone survey, search survey on the site, trees and land etc. have all been completed. The proposal for land acquisition proposal, trees etc. has been submitted to the state authority. Proposals for alignment proposals, bridges, etc. have been sent to the railway authority, Gopal Shetty told Lokmat.

Harbour services were earlier available between CSMT and Andheri. As a result, passengers on the harbour line alighted at Andheri station and then travelled further by Western railway. Given the growing demand, the service was extended to Goregaon in 2019. The harbour line will be expanded in two phases - Goregaon to Malad and Malad to Borivali. The first phase is planned to be completed by 2026-27 and the second phase by 2027-28. It is expected to cost around Rs 825 crore. He said the Western Railway plans to start the actual work before June.